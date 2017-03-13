Kerala PSC Makes E-Payment Compulsory For Departmental And Special Tests

New Delhi:  In a notification posted in the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the commission has brought this thing into the notice of the job applicants that, instead of Challans, E-Payment has been made compulsory as fee for Departmental and Special Tests. This rule will apply for the tests which are notified from January 2016. But, for availing answer scripts copies and rechecking the answer scripts, the fees should be made in the form of Challan or E-Challans.

The Kerala PSC notification has also said that the applications wont be accepted if a candidate fail to pay the examination fee and certificate fee via e-payment before the last date for application in departmental tests.

The Kerala PSC notification has also said that the facility for epayment is provided in the profiles of the aspirants. The aspirants can use the 'Make payment' options in the profile. This will lead the applicant to the treasury department and the payment will be done online there.

The Kerala Public Service Commission notification has also said that, the commission will not accept Challan and postal orders in the future.

