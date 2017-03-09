Kerala PSC Live Stock Inspector Grade 2, Poultry Assistant Results Out; Check Now

Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the results of the objective type test (OMR) conducted on 20 February 2015 to fill the vacancies in the Live Stock Inspector GR II / Poultry Assistant / Milk Recorder / Store Keeper / Enumerator - Animal Husbandry in the Kozhikode district. The candidates who have appeared for the exam in Calicut district recruitment can check their results in the official website of the commission."The following is the Probability List containing the Register Numbers of candidates who are found provisionally eligible to be included in the Ranked list, subject to the verification of the Original documents, for selection to the post of LIVE-STOCK INSPECTOR GR II/POULTRY ASSISTANT/MILK RECORDER/STORE KEEPER/ENUMERATOR (Category No. 068/2014 ) in ANIMAL HUSBANDRY Department in Kozhikode District on Rs. 10480-18300 on the basis of the Objective Type Test (OMR) held on 20/02/2015", said the commission notification in the official website.The Register Numbers in the results file are arranged in their numerical sequence and the arrangement does not in any way, indicate their respective rank on the basis of the objective type test conducted in 2015. The candidates whose numbers are included in short list are directed to be present for verification of original documents as per schedule published in notification.Go to the commission websiteClick on latest updatesClick on the results you are looking forCheck your number in the next page