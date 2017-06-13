Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17 Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)'s yearly Lower Divion Clerk (LDC) exam is one of the most sought after exam among state's youth.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17 New Delhi: Kerala PSC LDC exam will start from June 17 and the two-month long exam process will conclude on August 5. Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)'s yearly



Kerala PSC has published the schedule of the exam earlier and the exam will be conducted in various districts based on this schedule:

Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017: Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will go to exam on first day

The exam will be conducted on June, July and Augusts months this year.



Kerala PSC had published the this year's LDC notification on Novermber 2016.



Kerala PSC LDC exam will carry questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, English, Malayalam, General Knowledge and Current affairs.



The exams will be conducted in afternoon shifts in all districts.



Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 exam will be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26.



Kerala PSC LDC exam: Last minute preparation tips



The candidates may follow these steps for a quick preparation strategy:



Work out with last year's question papers



Use mock test apps for preparation



Attend crash courses which are designed for Kerala LDC preparation



Schedule your preparation with time management



Click here for more





Kerala PSC LDC exam will start from June 17 and the two-month long exam process will conclude on August 5. Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)'s yearly Lower Divion Clerk (LDC) exam is one of the most sought after exam among state's youth. According to a PSC official, 17,94,091 candidates are expected to take part in the exam which is scheduled to be kicked off from coming Sunday. On the first day of exam, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will go to the exam centres in both districts. More than 200 exam centres have been set in both districts for around 5 lakh candidates who have registered for the exam.Kerala PSC has published the schedule of the exam earlier and the exam will be conducted in various districts based on this schedule:The exam will be conducted on June, July and Augusts months this year.Kerala PSC had published the this year's LDC notification on Novermber 2016.Kerala PSC LDC exam will carry questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, English, Malayalam, General Knowledge and Current affairs.The exams will be conducted in afternoon shifts in all districts.Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 exam will be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26.The candidates may follow these steps for a quick preparation strategy:Work out with last year's question papersUse mock test apps for preparationAttend crash courses which are designed for Kerala LDC preparationSchedule your preparation with time managementClick here for more Jobs News