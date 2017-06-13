Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17

Kerala PSC has published the schedule of the exam earlier and the exam will be conducted in various districts based on this schedule:
The exam will be conducted on June, July and Augusts months this year.
Kerala PSC had published the this year's LDC notification on Novermber 2016.
Kerala PSC LDC exam will carry questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, English, Malayalam, General Knowledge and Current affairs.
The exams will be conducted in afternoon shifts in all districts.
Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 exam will be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26.
Kerala PSC LDC exam: Last minute preparation tips
The candidates may follow these steps for a quick preparation strategy:
Work out with last year's question papers
Use mock test apps for preparation
Attend crash courses which are designed for Kerala LDC preparation
Schedule your preparation with time management
