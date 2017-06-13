Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)'s yearly Lower Divion Clerk (LDC) exam is one of the most sought after exam among state's youth.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 13, 2017 18:16 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17

Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017 Set To Start From June 17

New Delhi:  Kerala PSC LDC exam will start from June 17 and the two-month long exam process will conclude on August 5. Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)'s yearly Lower Divion Clerk (LDC) exam is one of the most sought after exam among state's youth. According to a PSC official, 17,94,091 candidates are expected to take part in the exam which is scheduled to be kicked off from coming Sunday. On the first day of exam, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will go to the exam centres in both districts. More than 200 exam centres have been set in both districts for around 5 lakh candidates who have registered for the exam.

Kerala PSC has published the schedule of the exam earlier and the exam will be conducted in various districts based on this schedule:
 
kerala ldc

Kerala PSC LDC Test 2017: Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will go to exam on first day


The exam will be conducted on June, July and Augusts months this year.

Kerala PSC had published the this year's LDC notification on Novermber 2016.

Kerala PSC LDC exam will carry questions from Mathematics, Reasoning, English, Malayalam, General Knowledge and Current affairs.

The exams will be conducted in afternoon shifts in all districts. 

Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 exam will be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26.

Kerala PSC LDC exam: Last minute preparation tips 

The candidates may follow these steps for a quick preparation strategy:

Work out with last year's question papers

Use mock test apps for preparation

Attend crash courses which are designed for Kerala LDC preparation

Schedule your preparation with time management

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAkhilesh Yadav's 'Hidden Face' On School Bags In Gujarat Baffles Many
Kerala PSCPSC LDCKerala PSC LDCKerala Public Service Commission (PSC)Kerala PSC Exam dateKerala PSC PreparationKerala PSC LDC Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaNokia 6

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................