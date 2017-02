Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 Schedule Out: Check Here

Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram: 17 June 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

Kollam, Thrissur, Kasaragod: 1 July 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

Ernakulam, Kannur: 15 July 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode: 29 July 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

Pathanamthitta, Palakkad: 19 August 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

Kottayam, Wayanad: 26 August 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM

RANKED LIST - TRADESMAN - TOOL AND DIE MAKING - TECHNICAL EDUCATION - TSR RANKED LIST - TRADESMAN - TOOL AND DIE MAKING - TECHNICAL EDUCATION - TSR SHORT LIST - LPSA - MALAYALAM MEDIUM - NCA - ST ONLY - EDUCATION - PKD SHORT LIST - LPSA - MALAYALAM MEDIUM - NCA - ST ONLY - EDUCATION - PKD PROBABILITY LIST - LIVE STOCK INSPECTOR GR II / POULTRY ASSISTANT / MILK RECORDER / STORE KEEPER / ENUMERATOR - by transfer - ANIMAL HUSBANDRY - KTM PROBABILITY LIST - LIVE STOCK INSPECTOR GR II / POULTRY ASSISTANT / MILK RECORDER / STORE KEEPER / ENUMERATOR - by transfer - ANIMAL HUSBANDRY - KTM Probability list - LIVE STOCK INSPECTOR GR II / POULTRY ASSISTANT / MILK RECORDER / STORE KEEPER / ENUMERATOR - EX-SERVICE PERSONNEL - ANIMAL HUSBANDRY - ktm probability list - LIVE STOCK INSPECTOR GR II / POULTRY ASSISTANT / MILK RECORDER / STORE KEEPER / ENUMERATOR - EX-SERVICE PERSONNEL - ANIMAL HUSBANDRY - ktm

Kerala Public Service Commission has released the schedule for the Lower Division Clerk 2017 which includes the dates and time details of the recruitment test. Kerala PSC LDC is one of the most sought after competitive examination in the state. More than 4 lakh applicant attended the exam last year in 2000 centres for 500 vacancies. Kerala PSC LDC Exam 2017 exam will be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26.Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod: 5 August 2017, Saturday 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM.These are some of the recent results Kerala Public Service Commission published recently:Candidates can go to the commission website and check their results.Click here for more Jobs News