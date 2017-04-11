Kerala PSC LDC 2017: Check Syllabus Here

New Delhi:  Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) will conduct the Lower Division Clerk 2017 (Kerala PSC LDC 2017) exam be conducted all across the state on June 17, July 1, 15, 29, August 5, 19 and 26. The Commission has provided detailed syllabus for the exam in the official website of Kerala PSC. Kerala PSC LDC is one of the most sought after competitive examinations in the state in which lakhs of aspirants appear get selected for the Lower Division Clerk cadre. More than 4 lakh applicant attended the exam last year in 2000 centres for 500 vacancies. 

Kerala PSC LDC 2017: Syllabus 

Here is the detailed syllabus Kerala PSC released for LDC 2017:


The commission has said that, for the Kerala PSC LDC exam 2017, it may be noted that apart from the topics detailed in the file, questions from other topics prescribed for the educational qualification of the post may also appear in the question paper. There is no undertaking that all the topics above may be covered in the question paper.

The candidates can see the detailed Kerala PSC LDC exam schedule here.

