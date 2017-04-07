Kerala PSC Assistant Engineer Electronics, Mechanical Exam 2017: Check Answer Keys Now

New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the provisional answer keys of the exam conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation today. The candidates can check these answer keys from the official website of Kerala PSC. Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works exam was conducted on April 6 and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation test was conducted on April 5 this year.
Kerala PSC has also this week published the answer keys of Civil Excise Officer / Women Civil Excise Officer - NCA - Excise in the Kerala Excise department.
Kerala PSC Assistant Engineer Electronics, Mechanical Exam 2017: How To Check Answer Keys
The candidates can follow these steps to see the answer keys of the Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation tests conducted this week:
Step One:
Go to the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)
Step Two:
Click on the 'answer key' option given on the right of the homepage
Step Three:
Click on the 'Provisional Answer Key' option from the next page
Step Four:
See the answer keys.
The candidates who are searching for the Civil Excise Officer / Women Civil Excise Officer - NCA - Excise in the Kerala Excise department answer keys can follow the steps given above.
