Kerala PSC Assistant Engineer Electronics, Mechanical Exam 2017: Check Answer Keys Now

Edited by | Updated: April 07, 2017 21:40 IST
New Delhi:  Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the provisional answer keys of the exam conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation today. The candidates can check these answer keys from the official website of Kerala PSC.  Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works exam was conducted on April 6 and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation test was conducted on April 5 this year.

Kerala PSC has also this week published the answer keys of Civil Excise Officer / Women Civil Excise Officer - NCA - Excise in the Kerala Excise department.

Kerala PSC Assistant Engineer Electronics, Mechanical Exam 2017: How To Check Answer Keys

The candidates can follow these steps to see the answer keys of the Assistant Engineer - Electronics - Public Works and Assistant Engineer - Mechanical - Irrigation tests conducted this week:

Step One: 

Go to the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)

Step Two:

Click on the 'answer key' option given on the right of the homepage

Step Three:

Click on the 'Provisional Answer Key' option from the next page

Step Four:

See the answer keys.

The candidates who are searching for the Civil Excise Officer / Women Civil Excise Officer - NCA - Excise in the Kerala Excise department answer keys can follow the steps given above.

