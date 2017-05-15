Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan: Download Interview Letter For KVSRE 2016 (PGT/ TGT/ PRT) Recruitment

Interview letters have been released for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016).

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 15, 2017 18:11 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan: Download Interview Letter For KVSRE 2016 (PGT/ TGT/ PRT) Recruitment

KVSRE 2016: Download Interview Letter for PGT, TGT, PRT Recruitment

New Delhi:  Interview letters have been released for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016). The recruitment examination is being held for selecting candidates for the posts of PGT, PRT and TGT. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of KVS at http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/ and http://www.mecbsekvs.in/.

Based on the performance in written examination and also keeping in view the number of vacancies, the candidates will be called for interview. Intimation to this effect will be uploaded on the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in and www.mecbsekvs.in in due course. Candidates are required to check the KVS website from time to time. Taking into account the performance of both written examination and interview, merit list will be prepared in case of Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Primary Teacher and Primary Teacher (Music), reads the official notification regarding the selection process of KVSRE 2016.

How to download KVSRE 2016 interview letter?
kvsre interview letter

KVSRE Interview Letter Released: Know How To Download


Go to the official website links given above
Enter the roll number and date of birth
Submit the details
Get the interview letter

Click here for more Jobs News

 

Trending

Share this story on

13 Shares
ALSO READPathankot Martyr's Brother And His Wife Thrashed On Road, Now In Hospital
Kendriya Vidyalaya SangathanKendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitmentKendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment examinterview letterkv recruitmentkv recruitment 2016kv recruitment interview letter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................