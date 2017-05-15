Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan: Download Interview Letter For KVSRE 2016 (PGT/ TGT/ PRT) Recruitment

Based on the performance in written examination and also keeping in view the number of vacancies, the candidates will be called for interview. Intimation to this effect will be uploaded on the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in and www.mecbsekvs.in in due course. Candidates are required to check the KVS website from time to time. Taking into account the performance of both written examination and interview, merit list will be prepared in case of Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Primary Teacher and Primary Teacher (Music), reads the official notification regarding the selection process of KVSRE 2016.
How to download KVSRE 2016 interview letter?
Go to the official website links given above
Enter the roll number and date of birth
Submit the details
Get the interview letter
