Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment: Government To Fill 10,000 Vacancies This Year, Says Union Minister

129 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment: Government To Fill 10,000 Vacancies New Delhi: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development recently announced that the government will fill up 10,000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in this academic year. This information was given to Rajya Sabha during Question Hour. He said that the direct recruitment process for filling up of 6206 vacancies for teaching staff had already started. The written exam for the same was conducted in December, 2016. The teachers who are shortlisted through the recruitment process will then be posted at various KVs across the country.



In addition, he informed, that another recruitment process has been initiated for filling 4,473 posts through Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) through the recruitment agency CABE.



According to Press Trust of India report, speaking about the vacant posts in KVs located in Andhra Pradesh, he said that there were 31 Kendriya Vidyalays in the state and a total of 449 teaching posts were vacant in the state. He said that recruitment for vacancies was a continuous process and the government takes measures on a regular basis following the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules to fill the vacancies.



In answer to another supplementary query about the salary of contractual teachers, he said that the teachers of all three categories were paid on the same pay scale and the government is now trying to hire permanent staff.



Addressing the issue of opening up of new KVs, he said that the government is trying to open new schools to provide quality education. He informed that the cabinet had recently approved opening of 35 KVs. He said that the proposal for opening of new KVs is considered only if the Centre or State governments sponsor and commit to provide necessary resources for setting up these schools. He also said that the government has received proposal to set up two new KVs in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



Click here for more



Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development recently announced that the government will fill up 10,000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in this academic year. This information was given to Rajya Sabha during Question Hour. He said that the direct recruitment process for filling up of 6206 vacancies for teaching staff had already started. The written exam for the same was conducted in December, 2016. The teachers who are shortlisted through the recruitment process will then be posted at various KVs across the country.In addition, he informed, that another recruitment process has been initiated for filling 4,473 posts through Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) through the recruitment agency CABE.According to Press Trust of India report, speaking about the vacant posts in KVs located in Andhra Pradesh, he said that there were 31 Kendriya Vidyalays in the state and a total of 449 teaching posts were vacant in the state. He said that recruitment for vacancies was a continuous process and the government takes measures on a regular basis following the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules to fill the vacancies.In answer to another supplementary query about the salary of contractual teachers, he said that the teachers of all three categories were paid on the same pay scale and the government is now trying to hire permanent staff.Addressing the issue of opening up of new KVs, he said that the government is trying to open new schools to provide quality education. He informed that the cabinet had recently approved opening of 35 KVs. He said that the proposal for opening of new KVs is considered only if the Centre or State governments sponsor and commit to provide necessary resources for setting up these schools. He also said that the government has received proposal to set up two new KVs in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)Click here for more Jobs News