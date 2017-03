KARTET 2016: Final Answer Keys, Results Out

Office of the Commissioner for Public Instruction's Centralised Admission Cell has released the final answer keys and results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2016 (KARTET 2016) in its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from http://kartet1617.caconline.in. The website has given different links for the results and answer keys in the homepage. The candidates can chose either links to check the results.Go to the official website of KARTET, 2016, http://kartet1617.caconline.inClick on the Results link given thereEnter Your register number in the next page openSee your resultsGo to the official website of KARTET, 2016, http://kartet1617.caconline.inClick on the 'final key answers' link given thereEnter the requeired detailsSee the answer keys for the specified subject area.Click here for more Jobs News