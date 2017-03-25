KARTET 2016: Final Answer Keys, Results Out

Jobs | Updated: March 25, 2017 13:12 IST
New Delhi:  Office of the Commissioner for Public Instruction's Centralised Admission Cell has released the final answer keys and results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2016 (KARTET 2016) in its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from http://kartet1617.caconline.in. The website has given different links for the results and answer keys in the homepage. The candidates can chose either links to check the results.

KARTET 2016 Results: How To Check 

Go to the official website of KARTET, 2016, http://kartet1617.caconline.in
Click on the Results link given there
Enter Your register number in the next page open
See your results

KARTET 2016 Final Answer Keys: How To Check 

Go to the official website of KARTET, 2016, http://kartet1617.caconline.in
Click on the 'final key answers' link given there
Enter the requeired details
See the answer keys for the specified subject area.

