Karnataka State Police (KSP): Recruitment For Well Being Officers And Senior Well Being Officers On Contract

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started recruitment process for the post of Well Being Officers and Senior Well Being Officers on Contract basis in Police Department - 2017. Complete details of the job are mentioned in the official notification released by the recruiting body at rec16.ksponline.co.in. The last date for online application is 27 April 2017. Candidates can make payment of the application fee till 28 April 2017.



In order to be eligible for the above mentioned posts, candidates must have requisite eligibility conditions, details of which are given below.



Well Being Officer: Applicant must have M.Sc / MA Psychology qualification. In addition to this candidate must also be less than 35 years.

Senior Well Being Officer: Candidate must have M.Phil in Clinical Psychology (recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India) with the minimum experience of one year in the field of Counseling or Psychological Assessment. Candidate must also be less than 33 years of age.



The application fee for both the post is Rs 100. Regarding the payment of the application fee candidates should note that the payment should be made in the State Bank of Mysore or State Bank of Hyderabad only.



For further information about the notification, candidates can check the notification released at the official web portal.



