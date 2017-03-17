News Flash
Karnataka PSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 571 Posts, Details At Kpsc.kar.nic.in

Apply For 571 Vacancies in Karnataka PSC

New Delhi:  Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released official notification for recruitment to 571 posts. The official advertisement has been released at the website of the Commission at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification properly before applying. Those candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the Commission.

Vacancy Details
  • Chief Officer Grade-2 (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 34
  • Accountant (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 26
  • First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 37
  • Accounts Assistant in Karnataka State Audit & Accounts Dept.: 149
  • Residential School Teachers in Residential Schools in the Dept. of Social Welfare: 123
  • Junior Accounts Assistant in the Dept.of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts: 42
  • Library Assistant in the Dept.of Collegiate Education: 29
  • Data Entry Operator in the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board: 1
  • Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 101
  • Marketing Assistant in the Dept. of Agricultural Marketing: 25
  • Library Assistant in Karnataka Government Secretariat Library: 4

Eligibility criteria vary for each of the post mentioned above. Candidates should go through the eligibility conditions in detail.

The last date for submission of application is 15 April 2017.

