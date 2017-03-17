Karnataka PSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 571 Posts, Details At Kpsc.kar.nic.in

Vacancy Details
- Chief Officer Grade-2 (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 34
- Accountant (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 26
- First Grade Revenue Inspector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 37
- Accounts Assistant in Karnataka State Audit & Accounts Dept.: 149
- Residential School Teachers in Residential Schools in the Dept. of Social Welfare: 123
- Junior Accounts Assistant in the Dept.of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts: 42
- Library Assistant in the Dept.of Collegiate Education: 29
- Data Entry Operator in the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board: 1
- Bill Collector (Urban Local Bodies) in the Directorate of Municipal Administration: 101
- Marketing Assistant in the Dept. of Agricultural Marketing: 25
- Library Assistant in Karnataka Government Secretariat Library: 4
Eligibility criteria vary for each of the post mentioned above. Candidates should go through the eligibility conditions in detail.
The last date for submission of application is 15 April 2017.
