Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) Department Announces 550 Veterinary Officer Vacancies; Apply Till April 5

Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate must have a Bachelor degree in Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc.) or a Bachelor degree in Veterinary Science and Animal husbandry (B.V.Sc. and A.H.).
- The lower age limit for unreserved category candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates would be given relaxation in upper age limit as per the norms of state government.
Post Details
Department Name: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS)
Post Name: Veterinary Officers
No. of Posts available: 550 posts
Pay Scale: Rs. 28,100 - 50,100
Application Process
Candidates can download the application form from the commission's website and send the completed application form along with required documents to the following address:
The Commissioner, Commissionerate
Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services
II Floor, Vishveshwaraiah Mini Tower
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru - 01
Note: The application form must reach the Commissioner's office by 5:00 pm on April 5, 2017.
Selection Process
The Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) department will conduct a written test for screening of candidates. The candidates who qualify the written test will be called for personal interview.
