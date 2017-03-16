Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) Department Announces 550 Veterinary Officer Vacancies; Apply Till April 5

Karnataka AHVS Department Announces 550 Veterinary Officer Vacancies

New Delhi:  Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS), Karnataka has begun the application process for Veterinary Officers. The official notification has been released for recruitment for 550 vacancies. Out of the 550 vacancies 450 are fresh vacancies and rest 100 are backlog vacancies. The last date to apply for Veterinary Officer post is April 5, 2017 by 5:00 pm. The candidates would be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. The candidates who are shortlisted for the post will be posted with Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences department within Karnataka. 

Eligibility Criteria
  • Candidate must have a Bachelor degree in Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc.) or a Bachelor degree in Veterinary Science and Animal husbandry (B.V.Sc. and A.H.). 
  • The lower age limit for unreserved category candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates would be given relaxation in upper age limit as per the norms of state government. 

Post Details

Department Name: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS)
Post Name: Veterinary Officers
No. of Posts available: 550 posts
Pay Scale: Rs. 28,100 - 50,100

Application Process

Candidates can download the application form from the commission's website and send the completed application form along with required documents to the following address:

The Commissioner, Commissionerate
Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services
II Floor, Vishveshwaraiah Mini Tower
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru - 01

Note: The application form must reach the Commissioner's office by 5:00 pm on April 5, 2017.

Selection Process

The Karnataka Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) department will conduct a written test for screening of candidates. The candidates who qualify the written test will be called for personal interview.

