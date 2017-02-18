JUVNL Admit Card Released For Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam 2017, Download At Juvnl.org.in

New Delhi: JUVNL has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Assistant Engineer post. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the admit card. The examination will be held on 5 March 2017. Admit cards can be downloaded at juvnl.org.in or else at jbvnl.co.in. Jharkhand Urja Vikas Nigam Limited will conduct the exam for recruiting candidates to the posts of Assistant Electrical Engineer (Gen) & Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) with Degree in Electrical, Electronics and Tele Communication. Details of the examination along with the sessions and syllabus can be found below.
How to download JUVNL Admit Card?
Candidates should go to the official portal of JUVNL (juvnl.org.in) or else at Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (jbvnl.co.in)
Navigate to the link displaying important dates and events
Click on the updates of Assistant Engineer post
Go to the link displaying 'Click here to download the Admit Card'
Submit your application number and date of birth in the admit card retrieval form
After getting the admit card, save it and take its printout
Exam Sessions for JUVNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment
The examination will be held in three batches.
Batch 1: 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM
Batch 2:12:00 PM to 2:30 PM
Batch 3: 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM
The examination will comprise of questions from general studies, logical reasoning, general English, basic knowledge of computers, general Hindi and the respective discipline.
Important: Physically challenged candidates are instructed to bring a self-attested copy of Physically Challenge certificate on the day of examinations and submit the same to the invigilator.
