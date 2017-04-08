JSSC Extends Application Date For Recruitment Of Over 17,000 Trained Graduate Teachers; Last Date April 25

New Delhi: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has extended the date to apply for Combined Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Exam (CGTTCE) to April 25, 2017. Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was February 5. The commission will recruit for more than 17,000 vacant teaching posts in government secondary schools in Jharkhand. The application forms can be filled online on the commission's official website. The recruitment will be done for various subjects and hence the eligibility criteria may also vary. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to ensure their eligibility for the said post and subject.



Important Dates



Last date to apply online: April 25, 2017 (till 5:00 pm)

Last date to deposit exam fee: May 2, 2015 (till 5:00 pm)



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate should have a Graduate/Post Graduate degree in the relevant subject.

Candidate should have minimum 45% marks in the qualifying degree.

Candidate must have B.Ed. or an equivalent degree from a recognized institute.



How to Apply



Step one: Go to JSSC official website: jssc.in



Step two: Click on the link which says CGTTCE 2016 Application.



Step three: In the new window, read the instructions given carefully and then click on New registration.



Step four: Register with your email id and mobile phone number. Fill the application form and upload signature and photograph.



Step five: Pay application fee, the next day after 12:00 noon. Fee payment cannot be done the same day as filling application form.



After three days of payment, candidates should login again and download their registration slip.



CGTTCE 2016 Exam Pattern



The exam will be objective in nature. The language of the question paper will be Hindi. There will be two question papers. Paper one will have 200 questions carrying one mark each and will have questions from general knowledge and hindi. For every wrong answer, 0.33 marks will be deducted.



Paper two will have 150 subject-specific questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and 0.66 marks would be deducted for every wrong answer. Each paper will be of 3 hours duration. Paper two will have graduate level questions.



Paper one will only be qualifying in nature. Candidates who fail to score 33% marks in paper one, there paper 2 will not be evaluated. General candidates must score minimum 50% marks in paper 2. For SC/ST candidates minimum score required in paper 2 is 45%.



