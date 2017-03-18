JPSC Recruitment 2017, Marks Released for Combined Civil Services (PT) Exam 2016

New Delhi: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the marks of the combined civil services (PT) exam 2016. The Commission has released the OMR sheets as well. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer sheet at the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in. The Commission had notified about the exam the previous year. Online applications regarding the same were accepted till 8 November 2016. The result of the preliminary examination was announced recently. Roll numbers of candidates were released by the Commission online.
How to get JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2016 Answer Sheet?
Step 1:
Go to the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in;
Step 2:
alternatively candidates can also directly go to 45.118.182.125/JPSC/ActionPages/LoginPage.aspx
Step 3:
Enter roll number, date of birth and verification code in the page
Step 4:
Submit the details
Step 5:
Get the mark sheet
Candidates can take a printout of the mark sheet and keep it for reference. Candidates should retrieve the result from the official website only.
Click here for more Jobs News