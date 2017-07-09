Joint Recruitment Cell, Parliament Of India Released Junior Clerk Recruitment Notification, Graduates Eligible

Joint Recruitment Cell, Parliament of India has released job notification for recruitment of Junior Clerks. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online. Applications are invited against 31 vacant posts on Direct Recruitment basis in Lok Sabha Secretariat. Graduates with minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in English or Hindi are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for candidates to take part in the recruitment process is 27 years as on 9 August 2017. Online application portal will open on 10 July and candidates can apply thereafter till 9 August 2017 (05.00 pm).

Joint Recruitment Cell will conduct preliminary and main examination for selecting candidates. The Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying examination. Only those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each component and aggregate in the Preliminary Examination will be called for the Main Examination.

The examinations will be held in Delhi. However if sufficient numbers of candidates opt for the exam in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, the joint recruitment cell may consider conducting exams in these cities.

The detailed job notification can be read at loksabha.nic.in.



