Join PGCIL, Senior Engineer And Senior Officer Posts, 13 Vacancies, Details At Powergridindia.com

Senior Engineer (SAP-ABAP): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (SAP- BASIS): 1 post

Senior Officer (SAP-FICO/ TRM): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (SAP- MM): 1 post

Senior Engineer (SAP- Project System): 1 post

Senior Engineer/ Officer (SAP- HCM & Payroll): 1 post

Senior Engineer/ Officer (SAP- SD): 1 post

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released job notification for recruiting eligible candidates to the posts of Senior Engineer and Senior Officer. The official notification states that, "...currently on a lookout for dedicated young professionals with rich domain experience in SAP...". Interested candidates must go through the official notification released at powergridindia.com for more details. Candidates should note that the online application window will open on 26 April at the official website of PGCIL. The last date for submission of application is 20 May 2017.Candidates have to apply online along with the exam fee. "SC/ST/PwD/ Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees."Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in personal interview. Candidates will have the option for appearing for the interview either in Hindi or English.Applicants are suggested to go through the official notification properly before applying for details like documents, latest photograph, signature copy, etc.