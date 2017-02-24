Join Military Nursing Service, Apply For BSc (Nursing) Course 2017 at joinindianarmy.nic.in

EMAIL PRINT Join Military Nursing Service, Apply For BSc (Nursing) Course 2017 New Delhi: If you are keen to serve in the Military Nursing Service, apply for the BSc Nursing course 2017. Online applications are available at joinindianarmy.nic.in. FEMALE candidates only are eligible to apply for the post. Upon successful completion of selection process candidates will be given admission in Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Hospitals. Subsequent to passing the final year University examination for the above mentioned course and, successful candidates will be offered a commission in the Military Nursing Service. A total of 210 seats are available for the course in 6 existing colleges.



Name of Institutions

College of Nursing, AFMC Pune: 40

College of Nursing, CH (EC) Kolkata: 30

College of Nursing, INHS Asvini: 40

College of Nursing, AH (R&R) New Delhi: 30

College of Nursing, CH (CC), Lucknow: 40

College of Nursing, CH (AF), Bangalore: 30



Duration of the Course: 4 years



Eligibility Criteria

Indian nationals (Female candidates who are unmarried/divorcee/legally separated or widow without encumbrances) born between 1 October 1992 to 30 September 2000 (both days inclusive) and have passed the 12th exam as a regular student in all the subjects are eligible to apply. Candidates must have PCB as elective subjects (not option and vocational) and English and must have cleared 12th exam in first attempt with minimum of 50% marks. Minimum height should not be less than 148 cm (relaxed by 5cm in case of north East candidates).



In addition to this certain other eligibility conditions are mentioned in the official portal at joinindianarmy.nic.in.



How to Apply

Candidates should apply online and pay the fee online as well. Application fee is Rs 150.



Click here for more



