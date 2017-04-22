Join BSF, Diploma In Engineering Eligibility, Check Details Here

New Delhi: Border Security Force has announced All India Examination for direct recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (Works) and Junior Engineer / Sub Inspector (Electrical). The recruitment is open for those candidates who have minimum educational qualification of Diploma in Engineering (Civil and Electrical). However the obtained educational certificate must be from an institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government. In order to be eligible for recruitment, candidates must be below 30 years as well. Other important details of the BSF SI recruitment can be found below.
BSF SI Recruitment: Highlights
Number of posts vacant for SI (Works) Post: 10
Number of posts vacant for SI (Electrical) Post: 21
Application Submission Process: Candidates shall have to submit the application (in the given format) to corresponding address (mentioned in the notification). Applications must be sent within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News (45 days for far flung areas).
Application Fee: Applicants shall have to pay fee of Rs 200 in favour of the corresponding addressee to whom the application is addressed (details can be found from the job notification). Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-servicemen category need not pay any fee. BSF candidates also are not required to pay any fee.
Candidates, can get more details at the official website of Border Security Force at bsf.nic.in.
