Jobs For Engineers: Apply At ITI Limited, Vacancies For Diploma Engineer And AEE Trainee Post

New Delhi: ITI Limited has announced job openings for Assistant Executive Engineer Trainee and Diploma Engineer post. Candidates with valid GATE score will be preferred for Assistant Executive Engineer Trainee post and the recruitment for Diploma Engineers will be on contract basis. While the last date for submission of online application is 28 April 2017, candidates must submit the hard copies of application along with copies of important documents before 3 May 2017. Other details of the recruitment can be found below.



Vacancy Details

Asst. Executive Engineer Trainees Electronics / Electronics & Communication: 26 posts

Asst. Executive Engineer Trainees - Electrical: 6 posts

Asst. Executive Engineer Trainees - Mechanical: 4 posts

Asst. Executive Engineer Trainee - Civil: 2 posts

Diploma Engineer Electronics / Electronics & Communication: 18 posts

Diploma Engineer Electrical: 5 posts

Diploma Engineer Mechanical: 2 posts

Diploma Engineer Civil: 2 posts



Candidates must fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the recruiting organisation.



Reservation benefits will be available for SC/ST/OBC (Non Creamy Layer) and persons with disabilities / ex-servicemen category as per Govt. of India Guidelines. Candidates belonging to OBC category are required to submit certificate stating that they do not come under the purview of "Creamy Layer" from a competent authority in the prescribed format issued by the Govt. of India from time to time.



Candidates must apply at the earliest and should confirm all the details from the official notification released at itiltd-india.com before that.



Click here for



