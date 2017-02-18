Job Fairs In Gujarat: More Than 1 Lakh Candidates Get Offers

EMAIL PRINT More Than 1 Lakh Candidates Grab Dream Job In Gujarat New Delhi: More than one lakh candidates got job offers in mega job fairs in Gujarat. The week long fair witnessed overwhelming response from 142970 candidates who had participated in it (109520 candidates for selected). As per PTI report, the job fairs were organized by the State Government across 12 clusters (Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Jamnagar, Morbi, Vapi, Mehsana and Gandhidham) covering 33 districts. The fair was held from 11 February till 17 February. A total of 2184 job providers had come to the job fair which included multinational companies, even, alongside Indian ones. With the sole objective of providing job opportunities to the youth of the State, the mega job fairs were organized.



According to the figures mentioned in PTI, these job fairs saw majority participation of males (88503 numbers) in comparison to female candidates (21017).



Top job providing companies were from leading sectors like automobiles, textiles, engineering, construction, pharmacy, food and beverages, power, cement, marketing/sales, banking, finance, hospitality, health care management and telecommunications.



Candidates got the opportunity of applying to top notch companies in the industry. Major companies like L&T Limited, Ford India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd., Honda Motors, Tata Motors, Vodafone, Pepsico, Adena Power, Essar Power, Reliance Industries, Welspun India Ltd., Arvind Mills, Sandhi Cement, Ambuja Cement, Eureka Forbes, Torrent Power, Tata Chemicals, Syntex Pvt. Ltd. and Aegis Limited selected candidates.



Jobs were offered for the posts of skilled/ semi skilled workers, engineers, customer care representatives, supervisors and others.



144 differently abled candidates bagged jobs as well. Good numbers of candidates from the reserved category (SC, ST and SEBC) have also secured jobs.

While 56,742 candidates were offered jobs in manufacturing sector, a total of 52,778 candidates were offered jobs in services sector.



Municipal corporation and other industrial units hired 5555 apprentices as well!



(Inputs from PTI)





Click here for more





More than one lakh candidates got job offers in mega job fairs in Gujarat. The week long fair witnessed overwhelming response from 142970 candidates who had participated in it (109520 candidates for selected). As per PTI report, the job fairs were organized by the State Government across 12 clusters (Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Jamnagar, Morbi, Vapi, Mehsana and Gandhidham) covering 33 districts. The fair was held from 11 February till 17 February. A total of 2184 job providers had come to the job fair which included multinational companies, even, alongside Indian ones. With the sole objective of providing job opportunities to the youth of the State, the mega job fairs were organized.According to the figures mentioned in PTI, these job fairs saw majority participation of males (88503 numbers) in comparison to female candidates (21017).Top job providing companies were from leading sectors like automobiles, textiles, engineering, construction, pharmacy, food and beverages, power, cement, marketing/sales, banking, finance, hospitality, health care management and telecommunications.Candidates got the opportunity of applying to top notch companies in the industry. Major companies like L&T Limited, Ford India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd., Honda Motors, Tata Motors, Vodafone, Pepsico, Adena Power, Essar Power, Reliance Industries, Welspun India Ltd., Arvind Mills, Sandhi Cement, Ambuja Cement, Eureka Forbes, Torrent Power, Tata Chemicals, Syntex Pvt. Ltd. and Aegis Limited selected candidates.Jobs were offered for the posts of skilled/ semi skilled workers, engineers, customer care representatives, supervisors and others.144 differently abled candidates bagged jobs as well. Good numbers of candidates from the reserved category (SC, ST and SEBC) have also secured jobs.While 56,742 candidates were offered jobs in manufacturing sector, a total of 52,778 candidates were offered jobs in services sector.Municipal corporation and other industrial units hired 5555 apprentices as well!(Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Jobs News