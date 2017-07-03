JMI Free Civil Services Exam Coaching For Minorities, SC, ST, Women Candidates, Apply Before July 10 An intensive coaching and test series are provided, focusing on General Studies, Essay and few optional subjects as part of this programme.

According to a notification from JMI, an intensive Coaching and Test Series are provided, focusing on General Studies, Essay and few optional subjects as part of this programme.



As many as 27 candidates who received coaching at Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified for



The candidate, based on his/her performance, may be allowed to avail all facilities including hostel till Civil Services Exam 2018, said the notification.



The facility will be open for only those who have appeared in Civil Services (Prelims.) 2017.



Preference will be given, in the given order, to those who:



Have been selected earlier and are appearing again for improving rank;

Have faced civil services interview earlier;

Have appeared in Civil Services (Main) Exam earlier and failed to qualify by few marks only.



In case of large applications the candidates may have to write an Essay and appear before an Interview Board for admission in RCA.



Application Form may be downloaded from Jamia's website or collected from the office of the Academy on all working days and submitted by July 10,2017.



For more details, interested candidates may check JMI's official website (www.jmi.ac.in).



