JKSSB Releases Admit Card For Written Test (Graduate Level Posts), Download At Jkssb.nic.in

New Delhi: Here's an important update regarding JKSSB recruitment 2017 for graduate level posts. Admit cards for the written test have been released by J&K Services Selection Board at its official web page. Candidates who have applied for graduate level posts can download the admit card online. Candidates are hereby informed that the written test (objective type) is scheduled to be held on 5 March 2017. In order to download the admit card without any hassle candidates are suggested to go through the how to do procedure given below for reference.
How to download JKSSB Admit Card?
Go to the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in
Click on the admit card link
Enter all details correctly in the page
Submit the details
Alternatively candidates can also download the admit card using their application number, date of birth as well
Download the admit card and take a printout
It is important to note that candidates must select the examination date while filling up the form for downloading admit card.
In case there's issue or if the application of the candidate is shown as 'Please contact JKSSB' candidates should contact respective District Units of J&K SSB from Employment and counselling centres of the concerned district with copy of confirmation page of application submitted to the JKSSB and details of dispatch i.e. name of the post office, date of dispatch, original receipt of postal dispatch, photostat copy of confirmation page, fee payment details/copy of challan and two original Photograph as pasted on the confirmation page.
