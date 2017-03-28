JKPSC Recruitment Notification Released For 371 Medical Officer Posts

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications from eligible MBBS candidates for Medical Officer posts in Health & Medical Education Department of the State. JKPSC will accept online applications from 1 April 2017. Online applications can be submitted by permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir State possessing the prescribed eligibility conditions. The last date for submission of application is 1 May 2017. Candidates should also be in the age group of 18-40 years (relaxation norms can be found from official notification).
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and oral test. About the selection process and merit list the notification released by the Commission states that, "merit list will be prepared on the basis of merit obtained in the written and oral test in conformity with the criteria laid down under Rule 51 of J&K Public Service Commission (Business & Procedure) Rules, 1980."
The examination will be held at various centres in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
Along with online application, candidates have to deposit exam fee of Rs 805 (Rs 405 for reserved categories). The total amount of fee payable shall include Rs 5 as service charges of the J&K Bank.
After submission of exam fee candidates should take a printout of the online fee receipt generated.
