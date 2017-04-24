JKPSC KAS Prelims 2016 Results Declared; Main Exam On July 17

New Delhi: Jammu Public Service Commission has declared the results of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2016 (which is also known as KAS) held by commission on March 19 this year. On the basis of their performance in the JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2016, the candidates whose roll numbers have been published in the official website have been selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Main Examination which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 this year.
The Preliminary examination was held at 08 centres across Jammu and Kashmir state, in which 36,681 candidates had appeared and out of them 6,925 have qualified for main examination which is scheduled to commence from 17th July, 2017, said a press release from the commission.
The detailed schedule for JKPSC the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Main Examination will be issued separately.
"While adopting the above rule, the number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination is in the proportion of 25 times of the total number of vacancies which comes to 6925 candidates in Roll order thereby making the last cut off point as 270.477 marks out of aggregate of 450 marks", said the commission on the cut off.
However, the commission further said that, the candidature of candidates who are declared to have qualified for admission to Main Examination is purely provisional and subject to determination of final eligibility at the time of submission of Application Forms for Main Examination which shall be received through online mode for which a separate notification shall be issued shortly.
