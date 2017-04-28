J&K Police SI Recruitment 2017: PET, PST To Commence From 13 May

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT JK Police SI Recruitment Update New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct the physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) from 13 May 2017. The last date for submission of application for the same was 16 February 2017. Only those candidates who qualify the PET and PST will be called for written test. The written test will comprise of a total of 85 marks and will be objective type. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the test. The duration of the exam will be two hours and will be graduation level.



Candidates must download admit cards from the official website of J & K Police at jkpolice.gov.in. The admit card will carry detailed information about the exact date and venue of the PET and PST. In addition to this candidates must also regularly visit the official website and local daily newspapers for regular updates in this regard.



Candidates are suggested to go through the details of the tests properly and prepare accordingly.



Click here for more





Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct the physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) from 13 May 2017. The last date for submission of application for the same was 16 February 2017. Only those candidates who qualify the PET and PST will be called for written test. The written test will comprise of a total of 85 marks and will be objective type. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the test. The duration of the exam will be two hours and will be graduation level.Candidates must download admit cards from the official website of J & K Police at jkpolice.gov.in. The admit card will carry detailed information about the exact date and venue of the PET and PST. In addition to this candidates must also regularly visit the official website and local daily newspapers for regular updates in this regard.Candidates are suggested to go through the details of the tests properly and prepare accordingly.Click here for more Jobs News