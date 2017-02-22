Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test TET Results 2016 Out: Check Now

New Delhi: Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Exam 2016 results have been announced by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), which is the organizing authority of the recruitment process. Candidates who appeared in the TET Exam 2016, can go to the official website of the council and see their results. JAC conducts examinations in education and recruitment in the state of Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test TET Results 2016 Out: How To Check
Follow these steps to know the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test TET Results 2016:
Step 1: Go to the website; jac.nic.in/TET%20RESULT.htm
Step 2: Select you level from this results; Result Summary L1 (01 TO 05) and Result Summary L2 (06 TO 08).
Step 3: Check your results in the file open next.
The results are organized in two files for two levels of TETs. One results summary is for the level of 1 to 5 classes while the another one of the levels of 6 to 8.
The results include, category, post, marks obtained, percentage of marks, language, status of results, and the remarks about the results.
Jharkhand Academic Council
The Jharkhand Academic Council was constituted by HRD Department Government of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the State Govt from time to time.
