Jammu & Kashmir Bank Declares Result For Banking Associate & Relationship Executive Posts

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2017 09:14 IST
New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) announces result for Banking Associate and Relationship Executive posts. For relationship executive post, J&K Bank has announced result on the basis of aggregate performance in the online exam conducted by IBPS and subsequent interview. Candidates who appeared in the selection process and did not figure in the declared list have been offered the post of Banking Associate. Both the posts are contractual. Other details are given below.

For relationship executive posts, the appointment letters have been mailed at their recorded email ids. However for the banking associate posts, candidates who wish to join are suggested to approach their respective zonal office of the bank. Candidates are required to collect the acceptance letter along with identity proof along with latest passport size photograph.

Candidates should note that for the banking associate post, the offer is valid up to 20 March 2017.

How to check J&K Bank Result?
  • Go to the official portal of the bank at jkbank.net
  • Click on 'Jobs' tab
  • Click on the links displaying "Result Notification Relationship Executive (Contractual)" and "Banking Associate (Contractual) @ JK Bank"

Click here for more Jobs News

