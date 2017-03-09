Jammu & Kashmir Bank Declares Result For Banking Associate & Relationship Executive Posts

For relationship executive posts, the appointment letters have been mailed at their recorded email ids. However for the banking associate posts, candidates who wish to join are suggested to approach their respective zonal office of the bank. Candidates are required to collect the acceptance letter along with identity proof along with latest passport size photograph.
Candidates should note that for the banking associate post, the offer is valid up to 20 March 2017.
How to check J&K Bank Result?
- Go to the official portal of the bank at jkbank.net
- Click on 'Jobs' tab
- Click on the links displaying "Result Notification Relationship Executive (Contractual)" and "Banking Associate (Contractual) @ JK Bank"
