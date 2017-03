Jammu & Kashmir Bank Declares Result For Banking Associate & Relationship Executive Posts

Go to the official portal of the bank at jkbank.net

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) announces result for Banking Associate and Relationship Executive posts. For relationship executive post, J&K Bank has announced result on the basis of aggregate performance in the online exam conducted by IBPS and subsequent interview. Candidates who appeared in the selection process and did not figure in the declared list have been offered the post of Banking Associate. Both the posts are contractual. Other details are given below.For relationship executive posts, the appointment letters have been mailed at their recorded email ids. However for the banking associate posts, candidates who wish to join are suggested to approach their respective zonal office of the bank. Candidates are required to collect the acceptance letter along with identity proof along with latest passport size photograph.Candidates should note that for the banking associate post, the offer is valid up to 20 March 2017.Click here for more Jobs News