Jammu And Kashmir Education Department Refers 3450 Vacancies To JKSSB For Recruitment

Jammu And Kashmir Education Department has referred a total of 3450 vacancies to Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for recruitment, reports Greater Kashmir. The vacancies referred include 2451 posts of teachers, 575 Junior Assistants, 392 Laboratory Assistants, 228 Library Assistants, 94 Junior Librarian and 7 posts of Driver-II.



In another notification by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for Shorthand-Test, the board has said that, of the candidates who have qualified the Type-Test for the posts of Junior Stenographer / Junior Scale Stenographer (Med), pertaining to the cadres -Division Cadre Jammu, Division Cadre Kashmir and State Cadre (both Jammu & Kashmir based candidates), all advertised vide advertisement notification no. 02 of 2011, 09 of 2013 and 10 of 2013 [i.e. 173 ( 02 of 2011), 692 ( 09 of 2013), 737 (10 of 2013), 738 (10 of 2013), 739 (10 of 2013), 749 ( 10 of 2013), 750 ( 10 of 2013) and 751 ( 10 of 2013)] shall be conducted on 22nd of February, 2017 at NIELIT Jammu and NIELIT Rangreth, Srinagar (respectively for Jammu based and Kashmir Based candidates).



In another notification, by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for Type-Test, the board has said that, of the candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant / Junior Stenographer, pertaining to various District Cadres in Jammu Division / Division Cadre Jammu and State Cadre (Jammu based only) all advertised vide advertisement notification no. 04 of 2015 dated 23-02-2015, to be conducted from 01-03-2016 to 08-03-2016 at NIELIT Jammu.



For more details about the Education Department vacancies, Shorthand-Test and Type-Test, candidates are requested to check the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board official website.



