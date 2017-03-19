Jammu And Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2016: Prelims Over, 39,000 Candidates Attend

New Delhi: According to a Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission official, around 39,000 candidates across the state participated for the state Civil Services Examination at 84 centres today. "State Public Service Commission on Sunday conducted the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2016 for 277 gazetted posts in J&K administrative service, J&K police service and J&K accounts service," an official here said as reported by IANS.
J&K Combined Competitive Examination, 2016 is consisted of two successive stages; Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination; and Combined Competitive (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.
48,000 applications were submitted for the exam and around eighty per cent of them attended the exam which was held in various centres across the state.
For the first time, according to a statement from the commission, they have made arrangements for centres in far-flung areas to provide opportunity to applicants from the lower income groups.
The examination centres were established at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Leh, Kargil and Rajouri districts apart from those established at Srinagar and Jammu cities.
The District Magistrates of the respective districts where the centres were established for the first time -- to provide assistance to lower income groups and others - were designated as Custodian-cum-Coordinating Supervisors for overall supervision at the district-level and coordination with the Commission Secretariat.
The next step of the Jammu And Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2016 will be main exam and that will be conducted after the preliminary results are out. The JKPSC will release the notifications regarding the next step in official website.
