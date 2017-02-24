Jaipur Metro Rail Recruitment 2017, Apply For 45 JE & Other Posts At Jaipurmetrorail.in

Online applications are invited for Jaipur Metro Rail recruitment 2017 at jaipurmetrorail.in. Interested candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly before applying. Jaipur metro rail has notified of 45 vacancies for Station controller/ train operator, junior engineer (civil/electronics/ mechanical/ electrical), junior accountant, customer relations assistant, maintainer (fitter/ electronics) posts. Candidates can submit their applications on or before 31 March 2017. Candidates can submit their applications either through JMRC recruitment portal or through e-Mitra kiosk. In order to apply for JMRC recruitment, candidates must be in the age group of 21-38 years (18-38 years for maintainer post). Candidates can find more details below.



Jaipur Metro Rail Recruitment 2017 Details

Vacancies

Station Controller/ Train Operator: 16

Junior Engineer (Civil): 6

Junior Engineer (Electronics): 1

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 4

Junior Accountant: 1

Customer Relations Assistant: 6

Maintainer (Fitter): 4

Maintainer (Electronics): 6



Educational Qualification

Candidates must be graduate in the relevant discipline (for Maintainer post: National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India pursuant to a course of minimum two years' duration or State Trade Certificate issued by SCVT pursuant to a course of minimum two years' duration).



How to Apply

Candidates have to apply online.



Application Fee

Candidates have to deposit Rs 500 as application fee (Rs 400 for Non-Creamy Layer OBC/BC/SBC candidates of Rajasthan; Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates of Rajasthan and Persons with Disabilities).





Click here for more



