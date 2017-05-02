ISRO Recruitment 2017: SSC, ITI, Diploma Eligibility, Apply For 22 Posts Under MCF

ISRO Master Control Facility, Hassan, Karnataka Recruitment Details
- Last Date for Submission of Application is 22 May 2017
- Candidates in the age group of 18-35 years (relaxation for reserved category) are eligible to apply
- Pay scale of Draughtsman will be Level 3 in pay matrix (Rs 21700 basic pay) and for others it will be level 7 in pay matrix (Rs 44900 basic pay)
- After selection, employees will be governed by the New Defined Contributory Pension Scheme
- Selection will be through written test and skill test
- Online registration portal will be closed on the last date at 1700 hours
- Those already in employment (under Central/State Govt/ PSU/Autonomous Bodies etc.) have to send NOC within 10 days of submission of online application or not later than 2 June 2017
- Application fee of Rs 250 (for male candidates of UR and OBC category) must be deposited (details can be found from the official notification)
ISRO Recruitment Pattern: Written Test & Skill Test
- The written test will be objective type and will be curriculum based
- “Written test will be conducted in such a way that theoretical and practical knowledge of the candidate is tested covering both breadth and depth of the prescribed curriculum”, reads the official notification
- Skill test will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained here will not be considered for selection
- However from amongst candidates who qualify in the skill test with minimum 60% marks, empanelment will be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test
- Written test will be held at Bengaluru, only