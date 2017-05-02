ISRO Recruitment 2017: SSC, ITI, Diploma Eligibility, Apply For 22 Posts Under MCF

ISRO recruitment procedure and important details

Last Date for Submission of Application is 22 May 2017

Candidates in the age group of 18-35 years (relaxation for reserved category) are eligible to apply

Pay scale of Draughtsman will be Level 3 in pay matrix (Rs 21700 basic pay) and for others it will be level 7 in pay matrix (Rs 44900 basic pay)

After selection, employees will be governed by the New Defined Contributory Pension Scheme

Selection will be through written test and skill test

Online registration portal will be closed on the last date at 1700 hours

Those already in employment (under Central/State Govt/ PSU/Autonomous Bodies etc.) have to send NOC within 10 days of submission of online application or not later than 2 June 2017

Application fee of Rs 250 (for male candidates of UR and OBC category) must be deposited (details can be found from the official notification)



The written test will be objective type and will be curriculum based

“Written test will be conducted in such a way that theoretical and practical knowledge of the candidate is tested covering both breadth and depth of the prescribed curriculum”, reads the official notification

Skill test will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained here will not be considered for selection

However from amongst candidates who qualify in the skill test with minimum 60% marks, empanelment will be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test

Written test will be held at Bengaluru, only

Online registration has begun for ISRO recruitment for various posts under Master Control Facility (MCF). Candidates who have minimum educational qualification of SSC, SSLC, ITI and first class Diploma can apply for the posts. Vacancies are available for Technical Assistant, Draughtsman B and Technician B posts. Candidates having the above mentioned eligibility in disciplines of Electronic Mechanic, Electrical, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Plumber, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanical and Electrical are eligible to apply. The official notification is available at isro.gov.in.