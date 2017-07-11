Job Opportunities At ISRO For Graduates, SSLC Pass Candidates

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Hindi typist and technician-B (electrical). Recruitment is open for vacancies at ISRO Headquarters, Bengaluru and MCF, Hassan and Department of Space. Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the posts on or before 28 July 2017. 'The posts are temporary, but likely to continue,' reads the official notification. A total of 5 posts are available for recruitment out of which only one vacancy is for technician post.

While graduates are eligible for Hindi typist post, candidates with SSLC/SSC pass and having ITI/ NTC/NAC in Electrical Trade are eligible to apply for technician post.

Those applying for Hindi typist post must have obtained first class and should Hindi as one of the subjects at matriculation/ degree level or passed either of these examinations in Hindi medium. Such candidates should also have Hindi typewriting speed of 25 words per minute on computer and must be proficient in computer operations.

Application forms are available at the official website of ISRO (isro.gov.in) till 21 July 2017. Applications must reach to the concerned authority on or before 28 July 2017.



