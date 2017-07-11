Job Opportunities At ISRO For Graduates, SSLC Pass Candidates

Also Read: Joint Recruitment Cell, Parliament Of India Junior Clerk Recruitment For Graduates
While graduates are eligible for Hindi typist post, candidates with SSLC/SSC pass and having ITI/ NTC/NAC in Electrical Trade are eligible to apply for technician post.
Those applying for Hindi typist post must have obtained first class and should Hindi as one of the subjects at matriculation/ degree level or passed either of these examinations in Hindi medium. Such candidates should also have Hindi typewriting speed of 25 words per minute on computer and must be proficient in computer operations.
Application forms are available at the official website of ISRO (isro.gov.in) till 21 July 2017. Applications must reach to the concerned authority on or before 28 July 2017.
