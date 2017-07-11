ISRO To Recruit Clerks, Assistants; Check Your Eligibility

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will recruit assistants and upper division clerks. Graduates in Arts/ Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications with first class are eligible to apply. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-26 years. Applicant's age will be calculated as on 31 July 2017. Online applications, properly filled, must reach the concerned authorities on or before 31 July 2017. A total of 313 vacancies are open for recruitment in various ISRO Centres/ Units/ Autonomous Bodies/ CPSUs, across India. The posts are temporary, but likely to continue.

'The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated. Applications will be received on-line only. Scanned copies of latest passport sized Photograph and Signature of the candidates in the prescribed file size is required to be uploaded in the application. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.'

Candidates shall have to appear for written test which is scheduled to be held on 15 October 2017. The written test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.



