ISRO Recruitment For Scientist/ Engineer Post, Written Test In May 2017, Selection Procedure In Detail

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2017 12:17 IST
New Delhi:  Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had released official notification for Scientist/ Engineer recruitment. Online registration procedure for the same is over and the next update candidates are waiting for is about the written test. The written test is only a first level screening and written test score will not be considered for final selection process. Candidates who have registered for ISRO recruitment 2017 must be thoroughly aware of the selection process. Details of the selection process are given below.

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer recruitment is being held for selecting candidates against vacancies available for Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Architecture.

ISRO Recruitment 2017: Selection Process
  • Initial screening to shortlist candidates for written test
  • Written test will be held on 7 May 2017
  • The test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram
  • Call letters for written test to be released during third/ last week of April 2017
  • Written test will comprise of 90 questions (objective type) carrying a total of 90 marks
  • Written test marks will be used to shortlist candidates for interview
  • Written test score will not be considered for final selection
  • Final selection will be based on performance in interview
  • Candidates who secure minimum 60% marks in interview will be considered for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.
 
Detail of the selection process is available in the official notification as well. Candidates can go through the same at isro.gov.in.

