ISRO Recruitment For Scientist/ Engineer Post, Written Test In May 2017, Selection Procedure In Detail

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer recruitment is being held for selecting candidates against vacancies available for Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Architecture.
ISRO Recruitment 2017: Selection Process
- Initial screening to shortlist candidates for written test
- Written test will be held on 7 May 2017
- The test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram
- Call letters for written test to be released during third/ last week of April 2017
- Written test will comprise of 90 questions (objective type) carrying a total of 90 marks
- Written test marks will be used to shortlist candidates for interview
- Written test score will not be considered for final selection
- Final selection will be based on performance in interview
- Candidates who secure minimum 60% marks in interview will be considered for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.
Detail of the selection process is available in the official notification as well. Candidates can go through the same at isro.gov.in.
Click here for more Jobs News