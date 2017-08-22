ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) Recruitment 2017: Apply For 139 Apprentice Posts ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) located at Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of Technician/Trade Apprentices in various disciplines under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

IPRC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 139 Apprentice Posts New Delhi: ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) located at Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu has invited application from eligible candidates for engagement of Technician/Trade Apprentices in various disciplines under the Apprentices Act, 1961. IPRC will be recruiting 80 Trade Apprentices and 59 Technician Apprentices. The application process is in offline mode and application format is available to be downloaded on the official website. The selection will be done on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination.



Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for Trade Apprentice post should be SSLC Pass with ITI in respective trade from NCVT with NTC/NAC.

Candidates applying for Technician Apprentice post should have passed Diploma in Engineering/Technology in the respective discipline with First Class acquired from a university/board recognised by AICTE.

The upper age limit is 35 years. In case of Technician Apprentice in Commercial Practice, the upper age limit is 26 years.

Candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be given priority for Apprenticeship Training.

Application Process



The application form can be downloaded from the IPRC website: http://career.iprc.gov.in.



The applicants have to download and fill the Application Form and attach self-attested copies of the certificates regarding Date of Birth, Qualification, Reservation (if any), Previous Experience etc. The applicants need to bring the filled-in application form with original and copies of the certificates to the following address on September 2, 2017 in-person:



ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC)

Mahendragiri

Tirunelveli District

Tamil Nadu



The applications would be received from 09:00 am till 13:00 pm on 02.09.2017 (Saturday). The applicants have to carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID etc. for security reasons, without which they will not be allowed to enter IPRC campus. Applications submitted by any other means will not be accepted.



Click here for more





