ISRO: 87 Vacancies For Scientist/ Engineer Posts, Apply Now

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced job vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer. A total of 87 vacancies has been notified. ISRO Central Recruitment Board (ICRB) has released the detailed notification on the official website. Vacancies are available for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in the disciplines of electronics, mechanical and computer science. Out of the total number of available vacancies, 24 is reserved for Persons with Disabilities. Upon selection, candidates will be appointed in level 10 of pay matrix.
ISRO has invited applications from young graduates with minimum educational qualification of BE/B.Tech or equivalent. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Those having the qualification of AMIE/ Grad IETE must have secured 65% marks (6.84 CGPA) in Section 'B' alone.
In addition to the educational qualification, applicants must also satisfy the prescribed age limit, which is 35 years (as on 7 March 2017).
How to Apply?
Applications must be submitted online at the official website of ISRO (isro.gov.in)
Candidates have to register their applications on-line between 15 February and 7 March 2017
Candidates should preserve the registration number generated after successful online registration
Candidates are also required to submit the prescribed application fee, details of which are given below.
Application Fee
Application fee of Rs 100 must also be submitted either online (internet banking/ debit card) or offline (visiting nearest SBI branch). The last date for fee payment is 8 March 2017. All Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.
Quick Glance
Number of Vacancies: 87
Name of the Post: Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' (electronics, mechanical and computer science)
Last date of online registration: 7 March 2017
Last of application fee payment: 8 March 2017
Mode of Application: Online
Official Website: isro.gov.in
