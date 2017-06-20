ISB Placements 2017: Over 39% Increase In recruiters, Rs 22 Lakh Average Salary ISB witnessed a 39% increase in the number of recruiters participating in the placements 2017 season.

ISB Placements 2017: Over 39% increase in recruiters, Rs 22 Lakh Average Salary New Delhi: Increased demand for leadership roles from government think tanks, public and the private sector and presence of marquee brands were some of the notable highlights of the Placements at the Indian School of Business (ISB) this year. The ISB also witnessed a 39% increase in the number of recruiters participating in the placements 2017 season. Over 400 domestic and international companies made 1,113 offers to students of the PGP Class of 2017 with an average salary of around 22 lakhs.



Besides the regular recruiters such as McKinsey & Co, BCG, Parthenon, AT Kearney, Apple, Microsoft, Citibank, Novartis, Siemens, Amazon , Cognizant, Hindustan Unilever ltd, who were on campus, there were several new companies such as Jones Lang LaSalle, Havells, Revigo, P&G, Lending kart, Reliance Jio, Mindtree Consulting, L' Oreal, Bain & Co and Roland Berger, said a statement from ISB.



The government of Andhra Pradesh recruited from ISB for the second consecutive year with a total of 21 offers.



ISB students were the preferred choice for several public advocacy and strategy roles.



For the first time, the students were chosen for roles of Executive Assistants to District Magistrates at select districts in the state. Other roles offered were in the areas of Fin-Tech, Textiles, Tourism, and Infrastructure among others.



In ISB Placements this year, there was also a visible increase in leadership roles.



70offers were made to ISB students for leadership roles by leading corporates including Aditya Birla Group, Citibank, Yes Bank, Philips India Ltd, Tech Mahindra, MAX, Mytrah Energy and Genpact.

Axis Bank continued to hire women students of ISB for their exclusive Leadership Programme for the third year, with roles across Treasury, Corporate Finance, Retail and Consumer Banking.



Making its first appearance on campus Ashok Leyland, the PSU manufacturing giant also recruited ISB's women students for leadership positions across Product, General Management and Strategy.



ISB graduates continue to be the preferred choice of several international companies as they come with prior transnational work experience. These companies too offered senior management positions across locations such as Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Japan and Singapore.



Among the international companies, Cargill, Apple, Coty Inc, Landmark Group, Baycurrent and Credit Access Asia were some among those who recruited for the first time at ISB.



In addition to its students, the statement from the B-school also said, ISB alumni too continue to do well beyond graduation - for example, ISB has been ranked number one amongst the top 30 global B Schools, for a 160 % increase in salary of its alumni, three years after completion of the programme, as per the



In sector-wise, consulting and IT/ITES continued to be the largest recruiting sectors constituting 20% and 21% of total number of offers followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Pharma.



Click here for more



