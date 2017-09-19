IRDAI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2017: Admit Card Released For Phase 1 Exam @ Irdai.gov.in; Download Now

IRDAI assistant manager selection will be through a country-wide competitive Phase - I "On-line Preliminary Examination" followed by Phase - II "Descriptive Examination" at select centres and Interview.
IRDAI assistant manager recruitment 2017 admit card: How to download
All candidates may download the Admission/Call Letter for the Phase-I On-line Preliminary Examination to be held on 04-10-2017 by clicking on the link given on the official website of the IRDAI.
The time for the IRDAI assistant manager phase one online test is 90 minutes; however, a candidate may have to be at the venue for approximately 150 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the Admission Letters, going through the instructions etc.
All tests except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi. An applicant can attempt any question at any time within these 90 minutes as per your convenience. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. A candidate has to select the most appropriate answer and mouse click that alternative which he or she feels is appropriate/ correct.
For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.
