IPPB Preliminary Examination For Recruitment Of Assistant Managers (Territory) Scale I Officers Results Out: Check Here

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) conducted a preliminary examination for recruitment of Assistant Managers (Territory) - Scale I officers on 7th and 8th January, 2017. IBPS has released the released the results of preliminary examination in the website. Candidates can check there results on India Post website. The Online Main Examination will be conducted on 29th January, 2017, said a notification in the website.



How to check IPPB preliminary examination for recruitment of Assistant Managers (Territory) - Scale I officers Results



Step 1 - Go to India Post website

Step 2 - Click on "Click to know more" given with India Post Payments Bank Limited on the home page

Step 3 - Click on "SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MAIN EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 29th, 2017" under 'SCALE I' heading

Step 4 - Check your roll number there



India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) invited online applications from qualified candidates who will be appointed as Assistant Managers (Territory) - Scale I officers. Candidates will be selected through a selection process specified in the earlier advertisement by India Post.



To download the call letters, the candidates will be directed the website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) when they click to 'DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR MAIN EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 29th, 2017'. The candidates would find all the details about the call letter in IBPS website.



IBPS conducts examinations on behalf of India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB), India Post.



