International Monetary Fund: How To Apply For IMF Jobs And Internships

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a pioneer in promoting the health of the world economy. "Established in 1944 as a part of the United Nations system, the IMF's primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system-the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries and their citizens to buy goods and services from each other", says the official website of IMF. Graduates who are coming from the background of Economics or Commerce or Management fancy a job with one the prominent financial institutions in the world which conducts surveillance of national, regional, and global economic and financial developments to maintain stability and prevent crises in the international monetary system.



International Monetary Fund (IMF): Recruitment Programs



These are some of the Job Opportunities you will be able to find in IMF: Economist Program (EP), Fund Internship Program (FIP), Experienced Economists, Support Staff (Administrative Assistants), Research Assistants and Research Assistant Program



According to IMF official website, "you will also find specialized economist positions (beyond our regular Economist Program) as well as non-economist positions posted under Current Vacancies. For information on other exciting career paths in the IMF, please visit Careers at the IMF".



International Monetary Fund (IMF): How To Apply



"To search for open positions outside of the EP Program, please see Current Vacancies. If there are no current vacancies, you may create a Candidate Profile through the Current Vacancies JobLink and request e-mail notification of new positions at the Fund that match your interests", says IMF official website.



