Intelligence Bureau, MHA JIO II/ Tech Exam 2016: Final Result Declared, Check Now At Mha.nic.in

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Intelligence Bureau, MHA JIO II/ Tech Exam 2016: Final Result Declared New Delhi: Final results have been declared by Intelligence Bureau, MHA for the post of JIO II/ Tech. The examination was held on 16 October 2016. The trade test was held for qualified candidates from 10-26 April 2017. Candidates can now check the final result at the official web portal mha.nic.in. The recruitment process was being held for selecting candidates against 320 vacancies Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical) posts.



How to check IB JIO/Technical Exam Final Result? Go to the official website at mha.nic.in

Click on the link displaying "Final Result for the post of JIO-II/Tech in IB 2016"

Download the PDF

Look for your registered roll number

Written test for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical post was held on 16 October 2016. The



Online applications were invited from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to the post of Junior

Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical in the Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India in the year 2016. The IB JIO written exam comprised of both objective type and descriptive type question paper.



