Intelligence Bureau, MHA JIO II/ Tech Exam 2016: Final Result Declared, Check Now At Mha.nic.in

How to check IB JIO/Technical Exam Final Result?
- Go to the official website at mha.nic.in
- Click on the link displaying "Final Result for the post of JIO-II/Tech in IB 2016"
- Download the PDF
- Look for your registered roll number
Written test for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical post was held on 16 October 2016. The result of the written test was declared on 17 March 2017.
Online applications were invited from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to the post of Junior
Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical in the Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India in the year 2016. The IB JIO written exam comprised of both objective type and descriptive type question paper.
