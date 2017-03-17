Intelligence Bureau (IB) JIO/ Tech Exam 2016: Written Test Result Declared

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 17, 2017 16:30 IST
Intelligence Bureau (IB) JIO/ Tech Exam 2016: Written Test Result Declared

Written Test Result of IB JIO/ Tech exam declared

New Delhi:  IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade 2/ Technical Examination 2016 result has been announced. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at mha.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the written test, have been shortlisted for the trade test. The trade test is scheduled to be held from 10 April 2017 till 26 April 2017. The call letters for the trade test will be sent to the registered email IDs of the candidates. The trade test will be held at New Delhi. For the trade test, candidates should take the duly filled attestation form and SSQ in triplicate; these will be sent along with the call letter.

Candidates should note that the result has been released roll number wise, in order to make it easy for them to look for respective roll numbers. The result list also has the registration number of the candidates alongside the roll number.

How to check IB JIO/Technical Exam Result?
  • Go to the official website at mha.nic.in
  • Click on the link displaying "Result of Written Examination for the post of JIO-II/Tech in IB 2016"
  • Download the PDF
  • Look for your registered roll number

The official notification states that, "The final selection is based on combined performance in the written examination and trade test which is further subject to satisfactory completion of C & A verification followed by medical examination. "

Written test for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical post was held on 16 October 2016.

Click here for more Jobs News

