Intelligence Bureau (IB) JIO/ Tech Exam 2016: Written Test Result Declared

Candidates should note that the result has been released roll number wise, in order to make it easy for them to look for respective roll numbers. The result list also has the registration number of the candidates alongside the roll number.
How to check IB JIO/Technical Exam Result?
- Go to the official website at mha.nic.in
- Click on the link displaying "Result of Written Examination for the post of JIO-II/Tech in IB 2016"
- Download the PDF
- Look for your registered roll number
The official notification states that, "The final selection is based on combined performance in the written examination and trade test which is further subject to satisfactory completion of C & A verification followed by medical examination. "
Written test for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical post was held on 16 October 2016.
Click here for more Jobs News