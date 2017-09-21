Railways To Post 'Young, Brilliant And Dynamic' Station Directors At A1 Category Stations Railway administration has decided to post 'young, brilliant and dynamic' officers to man the post of Station Directors at major Railway Stations, under the direction of the Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal.

New Delhi: Railway administration has decided to post 'young, brilliant and dynamic' officers to man the post of Station Directors at major Railway Stations, under the direction of the Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal. These station directors' officers will be chosen from across different operational services of Railways after due screening and scrutiny. According to the Ministry of Railways, these station directors will be imparted special orientation training focussing on coordination and public dealing.



Ministry has earlier created the post of Station Directors at A1 Category stations numbering 75.



A1 category stations include New Delhi, Dehradun, Howrah, CST Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Mughalsarai Jn, Agra Cantt, New Jalpaiguri, Jodhpur, Kharagpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai central, Bangalore City, Hyderabad and others.



"Station Directors will ensure that the stations function as excellence centers for the customers with the additional objective to ensure vigilant and sensitive customer service and also superior commercial sense," a statement from Ministry of Railways said.

Station Directors At A1 Category Stations Of Indian Railways: Functions

Prompt, courteous and hassle-free service to customers, proper cleanliness and hygiene at the station and stationary trains, efficient working of booking and reservation office, punctuality of trains at the station, timely placement and withdrawal of rakes at platforms of the station, proper functioning, upkeep/repairs of all passenger amenities at the station, upkeep of passenger enquiry system, display board etc., ensuring efficient, transparent and customer oriented working of parcel office and monitoring the service of catering/vending stall at the station are some of the functions of the Station Directors and their teams.



The stations directors will also look after prompt grievance redressal, security of passengers and any other items identified for making station an excellent center for customer.



The Station Directors shall be supported by cross functional team in suitable manner to undertake these functions effectively.

Station Directors shall also be associated in the decision making process related to proposals and execution of 'traffic facility' and passenger amenities' works at that particular stations.



They will also be actively involved in the process of raising revenue from 'non fare box' like commercial advertisement, etc. at that station. For all this, the Station Directors will seek the assistance of officers/superiors of the respective Departments, as the case may be.



