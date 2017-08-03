Indian Oil- Simon Fraser University (SFU) Canada Fellowship, Check Details Here Applications have been invited for the Indian Oil- Simon Fraser University (SFU) Canada Fellowship.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Indian Oil- Simon Fraser University (SFU) Canada Fellowship, Details Here New Delhi: Applications have been invited for the Indian Oil- Simon Fraser University (SFU) Canada Fellowship. Two fellowships will be offered to eligible candidates for working in emerging areas of clean energy, hydrogen, fuel cell technology, natural gas and advanced materials. 'Selected candidates will undertake 12 months of initial course and Research work at Simon Fraser University (SFU), Canada and subsequently 3 years of PhD Research work in India. The registration at SFU, Canada shall commence in May 2018.' Official notification has been released at iocl.com and details of SFU can be found at sfu.ca.



Who can apply? Candidates who have secured 65% marks in the final exams of graduation and post graduation (in Chemistry or Electrochemistry or Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering, or Metallurgical Engineering or Electrochemical Engineering) are eligible to apply.

Along with the conditions mentioned above, candidates must also have to fulfill the admission criteria of SFU for doctoral degree in Engineering or Science, details of which can be found at sfu.ca.

Age limit of the applicants will be calculated as on 31 August 2017. The upper age limit is 31 August 2017.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview which will be conducted in the presence of officials.



Applications will be received by IOCL till 31 August 2017. Candidates can find the application form online and have to send the completely typed / computer printed form through ordinary post only.



Click here for more







Applications have been invited for the Indian Oil- Simon Fraser University (SFU) Canada Fellowship. Two fellowships will be offered to eligible candidates for working in emerging areas of clean energy, hydrogen, fuel cell technology, natural gas and advanced materials. 'Selected candidates will undertake 12 months of initial course and Research work at Simon Fraser University (SFU), Canada and subsequently 3 years of PhD Research work in India. The registration at SFU, Canada shall commence in May 2018.' Official notification has been released at iocl.com and details of SFU can be found at sfu.ca.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview which will be conducted in the presence of officials.Applications will be received by IOCL till 31 August 2017. Candidates can find the application form online and have to send the completely typed / computer printed form through ordinary post only.Click here for more Education News