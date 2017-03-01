Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Invites Application For 10 Science Instructor Vacancies On Contractual Basis

EMAIL PRINT IISc Invites Application For 10 Science Instructors On Contractual Basis New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Instructors on contractual basis. The Instructors will help in conducting laboratory courses of the Bachelor of Science (Research) program. The last date for receiving the application form is March 20, 2017. The final selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The candidates will be hired on a renewable annual contract, with a fixed salary based on experience, for a maximum duration of 5 years. The contracts of the selected candidates would be renewed subject to satisfactory performance.



Interested candidates must have a PhD in a relevant discipline and must have minimum two years' experience. The candidate should be below 35 years of age on March 20, 2017. In case of reserved categories, age relaxation will be applied as per central government norms.



Job Description



The Instructors would be hired in the disciplines of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Sciences, Materials and Electronics/Computer Science. An instructor will be responsible for maintenance of the undergraduate laboratories, teaching and conducting laboratory courses in consultation with the subject coordinators. Their role would also involve: Designing and evolving the laboratory/lecture curriculum

Assist in conduct of tutorial classes

Preparation of study and course material

Evaluation of students

Number of Vacancies and Pay Scale



There are a total of 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for General category, 3 for OBC, 2 for SC, and 1 for ST. One of these vacancies is reserved for Physically handicapped persons with locomotor disability.



Pay Scale: Rs. 52,000- 5000-77,000 per month (consolidated)



How to Apply



Interested candidates can download the application format from the IISc official website. The soft copy of the filled in form along with candidate's updated CV has to be sent via email to ugpr@ug.iisc.in with a copy to recruitment@admin.iisc.ernet.in.



The interview for short-listed candidates will be held sometime in April 2017.



Click here for more



