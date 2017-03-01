Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Invites Application For 10 Science Instructor Vacancies On Contractual Basis

Interested candidates must have a PhD in a relevant discipline and must have minimum two years' experience. The candidate should be below 35 years of age on March 20, 2017. In case of reserved categories, age relaxation will be applied as per central government norms.
Job Description
The Instructors would be hired in the disciplines of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Sciences, Materials and Electronics/Computer Science. An instructor will be responsible for maintenance of the undergraduate laboratories, teaching and conducting laboratory courses in consultation with the subject coordinators. Their role would also involve:
- Designing and evolving the laboratory/lecture curriculum
- Assist in conduct of tutorial classes
- Preparation of study and course material
- Evaluation of students
Number of Vacancies and Pay Scale
There are a total of 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for General category, 3 for OBC, 2 for SC, and 1 for ST. One of these vacancies is reserved for Physically handicapped persons with locomotor disability.
Pay Scale: Rs. 52,000- 5000-77,000 per month (consolidated)
How to Apply
Interested candidates can download the application format from the IISc official website. The soft copy of the filled in form along with candidate's updated CV has to be sent via email to ugpr@ug.iisc.in with a copy to recruitment@admin.iisc.ernet.in.
The interview for short-listed candidates will be held sometime in April 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News