Budget
Collapse
Expand

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Invites Application For 10 Science Instructor Vacancies On Contractual Basis

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2017 16:30 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Invites Application For 10 Science Instructor Vacancies On Contractual Basis

IISc Invites Application For 10 Science Instructors On Contractual Basis

New Delhi:  Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Instructors on contractual basis. The Instructors will help in conducting laboratory courses of the Bachelor of Science (Research) program. The last date for receiving the application form is March 20, 2017. The final selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The candidates will be hired on a renewable annual contract, with a fixed salary based on experience, for a maximum duration of 5 years. The contracts of the selected candidates would be renewed subject to satisfactory performance. 

Interested candidates must have a PhD in a relevant discipline and must have minimum two years' experience. The candidate should be below 35 years of age on March 20, 2017. In case of reserved categories, age relaxation will be applied as per central government norms.

Job Description

The Instructors would be hired in the disciplines of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Sciences, Materials and Electronics/Computer Science. An instructor will be responsible for maintenance of the undergraduate laboratories, teaching and conducting laboratory courses in consultation with the subject coordinators.  Their role would also involve:
  • Designing and evolving the laboratory/lecture curriculum
  • Assist in conduct of tutorial classes
  • Preparation of study and course material
  • Evaluation of students

Number of Vacancies and Pay Scale

There are a total of 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for General category, 3 for OBC, 2 for SC, and 1 for ST. One of these vacancies is reserved for Physically handicapped persons with locomotor disability. 

Pay Scale: Rs. 52,000- 5000-77,000 per month (consolidated)

How to Apply

Interested candidates can download the application format from the IISc official website. The soft copy of the filled in form along with candidate's updated CV has to be sent via email to ugpr@ug.iisc.in with a copy to recruitment@admin.iisc.ernet.in. 

The interview for short-listed candidates will be held sometime in April 2017. 

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READThis Superb Sangeet Performance Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons
Indian Institute of Science BangaloreIIScIISc RecruitmentIISc Instructor Recruitment

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Oscars 2017 WinnersThe Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................