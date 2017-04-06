Indian Institute of Astrophysics: Recruitment For Section Officer And Other Posts, Apply Before 1 May

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIAP), Bangalore has invited application for recruitment to various posts. The last date to submit application is 1 May 2017. A total of 16 vacancies are available for Librarian, Engineer-C, Deputy Administrative Officer, Section Officer, Junior Research Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Technical Assistant (Civil), Mechanic-A and Technical Assistant (Computer). Other details of IIAP recruitment can be found below.
The vacancies, mentioned above, are available for Bangalore, Gauribidanur, Kavalur, Kodaikanal, Hosakote and Leh locations.
Vacancy Details
Librarian: 1 post
Engineer -C: 2 posts
Deputy Administrative Officer: 1 post
Section Officer: 2 posts
Junior Research Assistant (Observations): 1 post
Administrative Assistant: 3 posts
Upper Division Clerk: 1 post
Technical Assistant (Civil): 1 post
Mechanic-A: 3 posts
Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post
Only after ensuring their eligibility as mentioned in the official notification, candidates can apply for the recruitment.
IIAP will only accept online applications for the recruitment. Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of Indian Institute of Astrophysics at iiap.res.in/jobs.
Candidates have to provide email ID in the application correctly and the online registration number must be preserved for future reference.
Strict selection procedure will be implemented by IIAP for recruitment to the post. Selection criteria vary for each of the above mentioned post, candidates should therefore go through the job advertisement properly.
Click here for more Jobs News