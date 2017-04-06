Indian Institute of Astrophysics: Recruitment For Section Officer And Other Posts, Apply Before 1 May

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIAP Recruitment 2017, Apply Online New Delhi: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIAP), Bangalore has invited application for recruitment to various posts. The last date to submit application is 1 May 2017. A total of 16 vacancies are available for Librarian, Engineer-C, Deputy Administrative Officer, Section Officer, Junior Research Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Technical Assistant (Civil), Mechanic-A and Technical Assistant (Computer). Other details of IIAP recruitment can be found below.



The vacancies, mentioned above, are available for Bangalore, Gauribidanur, Kavalur, Kodaikanal, Hosakote and Leh locations.



Vacancy Details

Librarian: 1 post

Engineer -C: 2 posts

Deputy Administrative Officer: 1 post

Section Officer: 2 posts

Junior Research Assistant (Observations): 1 post

Administrative Assistant: 3 posts

Upper Division Clerk: 1 post

Technical Assistant (Civil): 1 post

Mechanic-A: 3 posts

Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post



Only after ensuring their eligibility as mentioned in the official notification, candidates can apply for the recruitment.



IIAP will only accept online applications for the recruitment. Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of Indian Institute of Astrophysics at iiap.res.in/jobs.



Candidates have to provide email ID in the application correctly and the online registration number must be preserved for future reference.



Strict selection procedure will be implemented by IIAP for recruitment to the post. Selection criteria vary for each of the above mentioned post, candidates should therefore go through the job advertisement properly.



Click here for more



Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIAP), Bangalore has invited application for recruitment to various posts. The last date to submit application is 1 May 2017. A total of 16 vacancies are available for Librarian, Engineer-C, Deputy Administrative Officer, Section Officer, Junior Research Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Technical Assistant (Civil), Mechanic-A and Technical Assistant (Computer). Other details of IIAP recruitment can be found below.The vacancies, mentioned above, are available for Bangalore, Gauribidanur, Kavalur, Kodaikanal, Hosakote and Leh locations.Librarian: 1 postEngineer -C: 2 postsDeputy Administrative Officer: 1 postSection Officer: 2 postsJunior Research Assistant (Observations): 1 postAdministrative Assistant: 3 postsUpper Division Clerk: 1 postTechnical Assistant (Civil): 1 postMechanic-A: 3 postsTechnical Assistant (Computer): 1 postOnly after ensuring their eligibility as mentioned in the official notification, candidates can apply for the recruitment.IIAP will only accept online applications for the recruitment. Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of Indian Institute of Astrophysics at iiap.res.in/jobs.Candidates have to provide email ID in the application correctly and the online registration number must be preserved for future reference.Strict selection procedure will be implemented by IIAP for recruitment to the post. Selection criteria vary for each of the above mentioned post, candidates should therefore go through the job advertisement properly.Click here for more Jobs News