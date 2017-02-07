Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Pesonality Test / Interview Call Letters Released; Download Now

Budget
Jobs | Updated: February 07, 2017 16:35 IST
Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Pesonality Test/Interview Call Letters Released

New Delhi:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-summon/call letters for the UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Personality Test/Interview. The aspirants can go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission and download their call letters. According to an earlier notification by the UPSC, the personality tests are likely to commence on February 27. The test will be conducted at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. UPSC had published the UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016 results on February 3.

UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016: How To download call letters for Pesonality Test

Candidates can download UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Call letters using the following steps:
  1. Step 1: Go to the Union Public Service Commission website
  2. Step 2: Click on "e-summon - Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016" showing in the whats new
  3. Step 3: Click on the "Click here" link shown adjacent to "Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. 2016"
  4. Step 4: Enter roll number in the next page open with the captcha
  5. Step 5: Get a printout 
UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Personality Test: Call letters

UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Personality Test will contain the details of the date and time of the interview which is to be held on the Office of the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi.

Candidates are advised to check Union Public Service Commission website official website for more details and further updates.

UPSC, UPSC Call Letters, Union Public Service Commission, Indian Forest Service Examination 2016, ifs 2016, IFS 2016 Interview

