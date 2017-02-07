Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Pesonality Test / Interview Call Letters Released; Download Now

UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016: How To download call letters for Pesonality Test
Candidates can download UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Call letters using the following steps:
- Step 1: Go to the Union Public Service Commission website
- Step 2: Click on "e-summon - Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016" showing in the whats new
- Step 3: Click on the "Click here" link shown adjacent to "Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. 2016"
- Step 4: Enter roll number in the next page open with the captcha
- Step 5: Get a printout
UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Personality Test will contain the details of the date and time of the interview which is to be held on the Office of the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi.
Candidates are advised to check Union Public Service Commission website official website for more details and further updates.
