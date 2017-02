Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Pesonality Test / Interview Call Letters Released; Download Now

Step 1: Go to the Union Public Service Commission website Step 2: Click on "e-summon - Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016" showing in the whats new Step 3: Click on the "Click here" link shown adjacent to "Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. 2016" Step 4: Enter roll number in the next page open with the captcha Step 5: Get a printout

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-summon/call letters for the UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS 2016 Personality Test/Interview. The aspirants can go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission and download their call letters. According to an earlier notification by the UPSC, the personality tests are likely to commence on February 27. The test will be conducted at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. UPSC had published the UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016 results on February 3.Candidates can download UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Call letters using the following steps:UPSC Indian Forest Service IFS Exam 2016 Personality Test will contain the details of the date and time of the interview which is to be held on the Office of the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi.Candidates are advised to check Union Public Service Commission website official website for more details and further updates.Click here for more Jobs News