Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2017: Admit Cards Released For Main Examination

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 16, 2017 12:13 IST
Indian Bank PO Admit Card Released

New Delhi:  Indian Bank has released admit cards / online call letters for PO main exam. The examination will be held as a part of the recruitment process for selection of Probationary Officers. Eligible candidates can download the admit card at the official portal of Indian Bank (indianbank.in). The examination is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2017. Details in this regard can be found below. Indian Bank is conducting the examination as a part of admission in post graduate diploma in banking and finance through Manipal Global Education Services.

Indian Bank PO main examination will be both objective and descriptive. The objective test will comprise of five sections (reasoning, English language, general awareness, computer knowledge and quantitative aptitude). The examination will carry a total of 200 marks.

Descriptive test will carry 50 marks and will be of 30 minutes duration. Candidates should note that descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are also placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective test.

How to download Indian Bank PO Admit Card?
Admit card is available at ibps.sifyitest.com/ibmgesnov16/cloea_feb17/login.php?appid=159df4b5edf66f8c171bf110db823f73
Candidates are required to log in using their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth
Upon successful submission of details, candidates will be able to download their admit card

Admit card link will be active till 28 February 2017

It is for the information of candidates that, in case there is issue in downloading the admit card, wait for a while or else try during off-peak hours of the day.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

