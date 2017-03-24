Indian Army Recruitment 2017 (1 Signal Training Centre Jabalpur), Clerk Post, Find Details Here

New Delhi: Indian Army has released an official notification for recruitment of Civilians at 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur. The recruitment will be held for selecting candidates to the post of Lower Division Clerk Group 'C', Non-Industrial, Non-Ministerial, Non-Gazetted post. A total of 3 vacancies have been announced for recruitment (reserved for OBC and ST category). Further details can be found below. Alternatively candidates can also check the notification at the official website indianarmy.nic.in.
Candidates with a minimum educational qualification of 12th class pass are eligible to apply. Candidates must also have English typing speed of 35 words per minute on computer or Hindi typing of 30 words per minute on computer.
In addition to this candidates must also satisfy the age limit criteria set for the recruitment. While for OBC category it is 18-28 years, the upper age limit is 30 years for ST category.
Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility can send their application in the prescribed format. The applications complete in all respects should be sent by registered post only to The Commandant, 1 Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001.
Selection to clerk post will be strictly on the basis of the written test. The test will carry four section and the question paper will be in English and Hindi. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam.
Read the official notification here:
